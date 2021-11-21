The Foundation LONACI, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Ivorian Lotto Regulatory body, has donated 30,000,000CFA equivalent of $60,000 US dollars to the Good Causes Foundation of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The Head of Nationale Loterie de Côte D’ ivoire, Dramane Coulibaly, made the pledge of the said amount during the official launch of the Caritas on October 20, 2021, by the NLA. The Good Causes Foundation of the NLA was launched to carry out corporate social responsibility of the authority.

At a brief ceremony held on November 19th 2021,the Executive Director of Foundation LONACI, Madam Traore Epse Diabate, redeemed the pledge on behalf of her boss by presenting a cheque to the Director-General of NLA, Samuel Awuku, at the head office in Accra.

LONACI donates $60,000 to Good Causes Foundation of NLA

She used the occasion to brief the NLA boss of some of the activities and operations of Foundation LONACI, especially in the area of health and education as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Director- General of NLA, Mr Awuku expressed utmost gratitude to the Foundation LONACI for fulfilling its promise within the shortest possible time saying, “We will never forget this gesture”.

Mr Awuku was grateful about the collaboration and support his Ivorian counterpart has extended to him since his appointment as Director General.

It would be recalled Mr Awuku had earlier paid an official working visit to Cote d’voire to familiarise with its lottery business. The NLA boss acknowledged that the LONACI was properly structured and urged the Good Causes Foundation management to visit LONACI Foundation to learn and also familiarise with some of the activities and programmes it carries out.

The Ivorian counterparts were happy to receive the NLA team when they intend to visit and requested the best time to visit will be early next year when they would have implemented their proposed restructuring so both parties can learn from the experience.

The NLA Good Causes Foundation since its launch in October has chopped some significant strides. The Foundation sponsored the Hasaacas Ladies for the just ended African Ladies Champions league with some cash support, has paid up medical bills of a number of people and educational support for children of some Lotto writers and other individuals.

Present at the ceremony were Ernest Motey, Director of Finance, Deputy Coordinator, Good Causes Foundation, Madam Ama Frimpongmaa, David Nkansah Anto, Manager Good Causes Foundation and Head of Corporate Affairs Department, Ms Judith Kormle among others.