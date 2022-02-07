Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, displayed an act of class when he made his debut for Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Phobians, however, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari, upon making his debut as a substitute in the second half, rejected the Hearts Captain, Fatawu Mohammed’s decision to hand over the captain band to him.

The 37-year-old revealed that his son played a major role in his decision to return to reigning Ghana Premier League champions this season.

The ex- AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder will spend the next year with the Phobians as they aim to return to wining ways.

Samuel Boadu’s side has now dropped to seventh place on the league table, 10 points behind rivals Asante Kotoko.