Kumasi-based Drivetime Host, Nana Yaw Agyemang, better known as Big Shaq Attacker has passed on, ghgossips is reporting.

Per information gathered, the Abusua FM host passed on on February 6, 2022, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

It is said that he was rushed to the hospital after he made a report of experiencing pains in some parts of his body.

His colleague at Abusua FM, Justice Agyekum, also known as EL Lizato made the announcement on-air, adding that there was no indication Big Shaq was ill prior to his demise.

He was survived by his wife and four children.

Big Shaq Attacker formerly worked with Metro FM, Mercury Radio, Kapital Radio, Fox FM, Boss FM and Sky FM.