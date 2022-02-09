Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for the appointment of Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, as the interim coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is currently in search of a new coach following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac last month after Ghana’s poor performance at the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Otto Addo and Chris Hughton have been strongly linked to the vacant job for the past weeks.

But the Hearts of Oak board member believes it will be in the right direction for the former WAFA gaffer who has changed the fortunes of Kotoko to be named as the Black Stars interim boss.

He further added that while Ogum is at the job, the leadership of the FA should be working on appointing someone who has the requisite qualities and understands the football in the country to take over the national team on a permanent basis.

“They should go in for the Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, as a stop-gap coach because he has changed the face of Kotoko, which is what we need now,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a former GFA chairman told Graphic Sports.

“After that, they can search for a quality coach who understands and have passion for Ghana and also has knowledge and experience,” he advised.

Ghana will take on Nigeria in the playoff of the 2022 World Cup playoff in March.