Former National Sports Authority [NSA] board chairman, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, says the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] has a huge interest in who becomes the next Black Stars coach.

Multiple reports have emerged that Kurt Okraku, who is the Ghana Football Association [GFA] together with Bernhard Lippert and Tony Baffoe flew to Germany to hold talks with Otto Addo for the Black Stars job.

Following the talks, Otto Addo has agreed to become the next Black Stars coach, according to the reports.

However, former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Chris Hughton has emerged as the preferred choice of government to be the next Black Stars coach.

With the FA and the government seeming to be in a tussle as to who becomes the next Black Stars coach, the former Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament says the government has an interest in who becomes the next Ghana coach.

“At this stage, we need someone who can step and deliver,” he said on Asempa FM. “The FA had the opportunity to appoint a coach when CK Akonnor was sacked and they decided to appoint Milovan Rajevac.

“We saw the results in Cameroon which were absolutely unacceptable and moving forward, the government now wants to be involved. I am a politician and I know that the NPP government is interested in who becomes the next Black Stars coach.

“When Milovan was contacted, the FA was told he [Milovan Rajevac] would do a bad job for the Black Stars but they went ahead with the appointment and you think the government wouldn’t be interested in who becomes the next Black Stars coach this time around?” he added.

Milovan Rajevac, who signed a one-year deal in September 2021, was shown the exit following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The Black Stars exited the tournament with just a point.