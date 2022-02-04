The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Majority and Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) to find a common ground to resolve the issues concerning the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).

That, it said, would ensure that the country moved on with its development agenda.

The President of the GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, said this in an interview after the opening of the 53rd Annual Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region last Wednesday.

The four-day conference is on the theme: ‘Defending the Christian Faith in Contemporary Times.”

Compromise

“Ghana needs money to work, so let us all do our best to make sure that the nation works. If E-Levy will work, the opposition and the Majority should come to a compromise, so let us not entrench ourselves as if it is political tension and battle, and one party will win,” he said.

Already, he said, the fight by the Majority and Minority MPs in the House last year was one of the most shameful incidents in the history of the country, and should not happen again.

“It has happened twice in this Parliament and should not happen again,” he said.

Corruption

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso expressed concern about corruption in the country, especially when 70 per cent of the population were Christians.

He wondered how the Church, as the body of Christ, could defend the Christian faith in a morally degenerating and corrupt society where the lack of fear of God and the love for money was reaching the tipping point.

He explained that defending the Christian faith went beyond mere slogans, condemnation and militancy but “allowing our light to shine in every dark area of our private and public life and allowing our salt to season and stop the rot in every sphere of our national life”.

He added that it was an open secret that public sector corruption was the greatest threat to the democracy, development, peace and stability of the country.

“How do we defend the Christian faith when 70 per cent of all monies siphoned illegally from the public purse every year were stolen by Christians who are supposed to be the light and salt of this world?” he asked, admonishing all Christians to first hold themselves accountable and then teach and discipline corrupt people in the society to eschew corruption and petty stealing.