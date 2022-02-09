Talent manager Ricky Nana Agyemang, known in the entertainment sphere as Bullet, is in a somber mood as he remembers the late Ebony Reigns.

Like a yearly ritual, Bullet penned a tribute to his former signee, with whom he was topping charts before her sudden demise.

Exactly four years ago on a Thursday dawn, Ebony breathed her last at the Bechem Government Hospital, but Bullet said he is yet to come to terms with her absence.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “You will always be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Forever reign!”.

Despite controversies surrounding her death and the accident which claimed the lives of two other people – her best friend and military escort – still unsettled, Bullet has ignored all rumours to showcase his emotions.

With regards to the controversies, Ebony’s father, Mr Kwarteng is positive the day of her reckoning is near, and it would be a physical one.

He said Ebony did not die a natural death, for which she will avenge and deprive culprits of their ability to walk.

“Some people need to sit down idle, they cannot walk. You will love it because the payback is to sit and you cannot walk, so this is it. If you want an idea, I have given you a clue, an idea as to how it will be like, mark my words,” Mr Kwarteng revealed.