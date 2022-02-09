National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has taken President Nana Akufo-Addo to the cleaners for what he says is the persecution of the media.

He claimed journalists, who are critical of the government are now “endangered species under President Akufo-Addo.”

Mr Addo’s comment comes after a journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie was jailed for contempt.

An Accra High Court on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, handed him a 14-day jail term and fined GH¢3,000.00.

This, the NDC Youth leader claimed, is an attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to intimidate the media which is the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“What Akufo-Addo is seeking to do is to gag Ghanaians but we won’t allow him. We know our rights,” he fumed.

Mr Addo said assuming without admitting that, the Power FM journalist erred, the government could have pardoned him

“I’m pained and shuttered by this news. I can’t believe this is happening under a President who claims to be an apostle of human rights,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He urged journalists not to allow what has happened to their colleague to cow them into submission but rather continue to expose the rot being supervised by President Akufo-Addo.

Play attached audio for more: