Late dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, better known as Ebony Reigns, has been remembered as her family pays glowing homage at her graveside at the Osu Cemetery.

This is in remembrance of her legacy as February 8, marks exactly four years she was killed in an accident.

A video, which has found its way onto social media, is of the moment her family; both nuclear and extended, were comforting one another at her final resting place.

The family then laid a wreath on her grave before posing for the cameras.

This has garnered massive reaction from netizens as well as fans of the late dancehall diva as they commemorate with the family.

The Ghanaian singer died in a fatal accident that also claimed the life of her friend, Franky Kuri, and the military officer Atsu Vondee, who were all in a jeep with her whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra.

Watch the video below: