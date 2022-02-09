Chief Executive Officer of Properties GH, Eugene Baah-Duodu, has called on the government to collaborate with institutions into building property to help address the challenges one encounters when in need of a property to buy or rent.

According to him, the government partnering with these private institutions to build more houses for the people in the country will help them afford accommodation.

READ MORE:

Speaking on Joy News, he stated that the private sector has a role to play in addressing the housing deficit in the country, hence the initiative by Properties GH to build more houses to curb the situation.

“The private sector has a role to play and we at Properties GH, we also realized that sometimes the reason for that deficit is just a mismatch or lack of communication where someone who is actually looking for a property is not able to find that property,” he noted.