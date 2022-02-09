A 31-year-old man, Kwabena Seth, has been arrested for attempting to make a mobile money transaction with “fake” currencies at Atinga Junction in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



He was arrested on February 8, 2022, by the locals and handed over to the Police at Adiebeba after an alarm was blown on his activities in the area.



The Mobile Money vendor, Foster Frimpong, told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, that the suspect came to him to transfer an amount of GHS1,000 with GHC 100 fake currency notes.



He said a check on the notes revealed that seven of the GHS100 currency notes were ‘fake’.





He blew the alarm and the suspect attempted to escape but was arrested by the locals and handed over to the police at a Police post at Atinga Junction.



Some unspecified amounts of monies were also retrieved from the suspect after his arrest.



The Adiebeba police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect but said they were conducting investigations to authenticate if the currencies were truly fake.