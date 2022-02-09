The dismissed Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, says he is not aware of any letter to that effect.

A letter dated February 4, 2022, to the Company’s Board Chair, signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Asiamah, announced the former has been sacked.

It is unclear why Mr Kwakwa was sacked but in the last few weeks, the Ghana Airports Company and newly established private jet company operated by McDan Aviation have been involved in a public back and forth.

The news of his dismissal broke out at a time he was leading the Parliamentary Roads and Transport Committee on a familiarisation tour at the McDan Aviation.

Speaking to journalists about the development, Mr Kwakwa indicated he has not been sacked, adding there has been no letter to him.

ALSO READ:

“I don’t know what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated so if you have any information to that effect, I’m yet to receive it,” he said.

Play the audio above: