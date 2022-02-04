The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has granted a permit to McDan Aviation to commence operation at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The announcement of the permit was contained in a letter signed by the Managing Director of GACL, Yaw Kwakwa.

“With reference to our earlier letter referenced GACL/MD/FHS20/1/22on the above subject we wish to inform you that the GACL has delegated Terminal 1 to MacDan aviation for private jet operations,” it read.

The statement added as part of steps into the operationalization, McDan Aviation is required to install Covid-19 testing equipment.

The GACL had earlier ordered the suspension of the Aviation line which was launched on Friday, January 28, 2022, to suspend the use of the KIA Terminal 1 until further notice.

READ ON:

The suspension GACL indicated followed the failure of the company to comply with its directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of the facility as a Private Jet Terminal.

Read the full statement below: