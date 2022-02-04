The Confederation of African Football has given the green light for the newly renovated Moshood Abiola stadium to host Nigeria’s crucial World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana will lock horns in March to secure a spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be staged in Qatar.

Ghana, meanwhile, has not settled on the venue to host the first leg since the Kumasi Sports Stadium was rejected by CAF.

After presenting the Moshood Abiola Stadium to CAF as its preferred venue for the second leg of the clash, the NFF has had the stadium approved.

This confirms that the Stadium in Abuja will be well prepared for the arrival of the Black Stars for the second tie of the playoffs.

The first leg between the West African rivals, meanwhile, will be played on Thursday, 24 March.