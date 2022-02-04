Reigning Ghana Premier League Champions, Hearts of Oak, have secured their first sponsorship deal with Kengen Water Ghana Limited.

This partnership comes after the club announced the signing of former AC Milan midfielder, Sulley Muntari on Tuesday, 1 February.

The agreement consists of the supply of packaged drinking water worth about GHS255,000 per year to the club, and the development of a range of co-branded drinking water for the market.

“Proud to acknowledge KANGEN WATER as the Clubs Official Water Partner for the duration of this agreement,” the club took to social media to announce their first partnership deal for the season.

Hearts Of Oak will be going into matchday 15 of the Premiere League derby clash against Great Olympics on Sunday.

