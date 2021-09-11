The aviation wing of the McDan Group of Companies, McDan Aviation has acquired a private jet for its operations at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

McDan Aviation owned by the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, currently operates and manages the executive lounge for private jets at Terminal 1.

It received a licence to commence operations in 2019 as Ghana’s first Fixed-base Operator (FBO).

Per the FBO, McDan Aviation now caters for the full ground handling services at KIA T1. This includes general aviation operations, aircraft service operations, aircraft airframe and engine repairs (maintenance) and aircraft rentals.

The facility boasts of VIP lounge, a crew lounge and flight planning office, as well as conference facilities and a hangar.

Passengers and crew can complete customs and immigration procedures in the same building, which also features a restaurant that can provide in-flight catering.

About McDan

He holds Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and a Certificate degree in Entrepreneurship both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He also holds diplomas in Leadership and Transport and Logistics. He is a commercially astute executive with a wealth of experience gained within the freight forwarding, haulage, logistics and private security industry, both locally and internationally which has contributed to receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University, London Business School, UK.

He started the McDan Shipping Company which was established in November 1999, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

The company has a presence in over 2,000 major air and seaports worldwide, due to partnerships with Universal Freight Organisation, Cross Trades and World Cargo Alliance.

Mr McKorley has had several recognitions, which include the Achievers Award by West Africa Regional magazine, Ernst and Young entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee in 2015 and the Entrepreneur of the year in 2016.

He was also awarded with the Freight Forwarding and entrepreneur of the year award in 2013, and the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year in 2017.