The Welfare Sub-Committee of the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee has announced for the public to identify bodies of their relatives who unfortunately died in the explosion that occurred at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.



The exercise started on Thursday, February 3, and is expected to end today Friday, February 4.



“This has become necessary as the committee is ready to start the pathological process to make way for internment of the affected,” a statement said on Friday.

Those who lost their loved ones are to register with the Welfare & Funeral Committee at the Apiate Relief Camp with details below:



Full Name.

Age

Occupation

Marital Status.

Name of Widow

Number of Children

Ages of oldest and youngest child.



Two bodies allegedly belonging to people who are not from Apiate have not been identified.



“By this release, we request that Ghanaians who have since the incident not heard from their loved ones should follow up and identify the bodies,” the statement continued.