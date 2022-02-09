President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

A letter dated February 4, 2022, to the Company’s Board Chair said “per a letter No OSP127/22/104 dated on January 31, 2022,” the President has directed the sacking of Mr Kwakwa.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah added, “in this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation.”

It is unclear why Mr Kwakwa was sacked but in the last few weeks, the Airport Company and newly established private jet company operated by McDan Aviation have been involved in a public back and forth.

Below is the full statement from the ministry: