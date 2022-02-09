A witch doctor and her husband have been arrested for allegedly instigating the attack on 70-year-old Abia, accused of being a wizard.

Zianatu and her husband were picked up by the Damongo Divisional Police on Tuesday night.

They have been transferred to the Regional Headquarters for further investigations.

Some residents during the arrest of the couple

The 70-year-old peasant farmer was beaten to a pulp by some residents at Damongo who accused him of causing the death of their relations.

JoyNews reports reveal that Abia was asked by his attackers to admit being behind the death of some three young men in the community, but he denied the allegations.

They then dragged him to the residence of a witch doctor to extract a confession from him. But when he once again, denied any wrongdoing, his accusers tortured, molested and left him under the scorching sun.

He was, however, rescued by his children and rushed to the hospital.

Mr Abia was initially admitted to the West Gonja Hospital for treatment but was later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He is currently fighting for his life.