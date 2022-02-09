Kwadwofour D/A basic school in the Krachi-Nchumuru District of the Oti Region has collapsed due to lack of classrooms infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.

The school, due to its deplorable state, has transferred pupils to an abandoned private school for temporal use in order to enable pupils to continue with their studies.

Reports from Adom News revealed that a six-unit classroom with its other facilities under construction has been abandoned since 2016.

The pupils were spotted loitering and playing football.

Speaking to Adom News, some community members blamed the current government for failing to complete the building.

The residents revealed that several requests have been made to the District Assembly and the government to help refurbish the school yet they have been in vain.

READ MORE:

According to them, the situation has forced many children to walk for long distances to attend schools in the uncompleted structure whilst others have dropped out.

They have, therefore, appealed to authorities to, as a matter of urgency, help complete the school to enable effective studies and access to better educational facilities.

Reacting to the situation, the Assembly Member in the area said several reports made by the Assembly to the government for the contractors to return to the site failed.

He lamented that the school has produced many important persons including himself, however, the challenges continue to affect the children’s education.