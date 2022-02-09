The Minister for Women, Gender and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is being accused of blackmailing the government.

According to reports, Madam Safo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, is using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business.

Michael Okyere Baafi

A livid MP for New Juaben South constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, who made the allegation, said the leadership in Parliament is also evasive when it comes to her issues.

“All the problems the government is facing is to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He revealed how they had to beg Miss Safo countless times to come to Parliament due to their limited numbers.

Knowing her critical role in getting government bills passed in Parliament, the New Juaben South MP said she has decided to use that to frustrate the government.

“She said she will not come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position,” he disclosed.

“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot take the whole party to ransom,” he fumed.

He urged madam Safo to relinquish her seat if she is no more interested in serving her nation.