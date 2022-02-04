Father of late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns; Starboy Kwarteng says he still communicates with his dead daughter, four years after the award winning singer’s death.

Mr Kwarteng believes that there is a mystery behind the sudden demise of his daughter.

In an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz, Starboy Kwarteng said,he had a very strong bond with his daughter and that transcended after her death.

According to him, they communicate spiritually. He also said that he has seen her in his dreams twice.

“Nana Hemaa Ebony and I were so close, we had a bond and that gives me the opportunity to speak to her. I am a spiritualist. I have seen her in my dreams twice and she spoke to me. She questioned me on why I have folded my arms to watch what is going on. It’s a shame. Nana Hemaa wishes for us to find out how she died. I have always believed that there is much more to the queen’s death. I expected more. I think the driver should have been summoned to explain what really happened. I am still not convinced. I was told the driver’s license had expired three years before the accident. Nobody seemed to care about the driver who killed three (3) people and was driving around with an expired license. I was very disappointed.”

The 8th of February 2022, marks the fourth anniversary of the death of the posthumous, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year.

The popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road in 2018.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants — a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and lady identified only as Frankie — died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.

