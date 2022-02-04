An African couple who have practically lived most of their lives together have split up after finding out they are blood-related.

After over 20 years of marriage which has produced three children, the lovers found out in a conversation that they are biological brother and sister.

Mukandamage said she was dumbfounded when she realised her lover, who she first met during her usual walk and fell in love with, is the same brother who was separated from her since childhood.

According to her, while having the conversation, her husband mentioned a rarely used Rwandan name, which immediately connected to her, as she bears the same name.

As they probed further, they realised they both provided similar responses to questions asked of their origin.

Reality dawned on them when they both called their relatives for a meeting, only to have the same set of members show up.

It was then they were briefed on how her husband was born first – but after their parents died in a space of three years – they were split up and raised by different families.

Mukadamage said she had been briefed of a long-lost brother, but with no further information and photographs, she gave up her desire to search for him.

Had she involved any of her family members in her marriage, the incestual act would not have occurred. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the early 2000s.

Mukandamage told Afrimax TV that while she felt embarrassed over what she said was a shameful act, her husband was completely normal, hiding behind the excuse of ignorance.

His indifference to the matter angered Mukandamage who said she opted for a divorce and custody of their three children.

Asked why she did not uphold her ’till death do us part’ vow, she said she believes the incest is the reason all her three children are “abnormal and deformed”.

Following her decision, her brother-husband has cut all ties with them and does not support them whatsoever.

This has put the children’s dream of becoming doctors in limbo.