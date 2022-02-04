As part of efforts to help resolve the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) strike which has halted teaching and learning for four weeks after reopening, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has met with Vice Chancellors Ghana to strategise on ensuring that the UTAG strike is called off.

Speaking to the media after the closed door meeting, Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum assured the public of the government’s readiness to dialogue with UTAG.

Meanwhile, Chairman for Vice Chancellors Ghana, Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, disclosed that VCs are engaging UTAG at their various campuses to call off the strike action.

