The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has pleaded with philanthropists and organisations to donate food items and essential products that will meet the needs of victims of the Apiate explosion.

NADMO noted that a variety of staples such as maize, beans and tubers will go a long way to relieve the survivors of the misfortune since they are currently struggling to bounce back to their usual life.

Since the explosion occurred some three weeks ago, corporate entities and individuals have gone to the aid of the victims with relief and food items to make life comfortable for them.

One food item which has dominated the donations is rice.

Though a good gesture, the Organisation has appealed for the supply of a variety of food items as most of the people are not used to the regular consumption of rice.

The NADMO Camp Manager, Bright Adjei, said these when a Takoradi-based company, Western Industries Limited, donated some tubers of yam, gari, maize, beans, groundnuts, dried fish, and other things worth GHC70,000 to the people.

NADMO Appiatse Camo Manager, Bright Adjei

Mr Adjei noted that it will be appropriate if the outfit is consulted on the needs of the victims before donations are made.

He appealed for more tents to house some men who are still being sheltered in a hotel at Bogoso.

The Managing Director of Western Industries Limited, Farouk Barakeh, rallied the support of friends and associates to aid the victims in their current condition.

The company also presented drinks and cash to the regent of Apiate and commended the NADMO officials who have been managing the camp for their sacrifices.