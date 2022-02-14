The matchday 17 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia.

Seven matches have been played with Legon Cities set to host King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Medeama SC v Dreams FC game has been postponed.

On Friday, Berekum Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home by highly spirited Bechem United.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, Asante Kotoko having suffered a defeat against Elmina Sharks in the matchday 16 games returned to winning ways with a big 3-1 win over debutants Accra Lions to solidify their stay at the top of the league log.

Cameroonian forward, Frank Etouga Mbella, who missed a crucial spot-kick against the Fearsome side at the Ndoum Sports Complex bagged a hat trick for the second time in the ongoing season.

Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday continued their fine run with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Elmina Sharks.

The game between RTU and Hearts of Oak ended goalless at the Tamale Stadium.

AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium we’re held to a 2-2 draw game with debutants, Bibiani Gold Stars.

After parting ways with their head coach, Joseph Asare-Bediako, Aduana Stars finally returned to winning ways at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions secured a 3-0 win against Eleven Wonders.

WAFA at the Red Bull Arena lost to Karela United by a lone goal.

Full results of matchday 17 below:

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Accra Lions

RTU 0-0 Hearts of Oak

AshantiGold SC 2-2 Gold Stars

Great Olympics 1-0 Elmina Sharks

WAFA 0-1 Karela united

Aduana Stars 3-0 Eleven Wonders

Medeama SC v Dreams FC [Postponed]

Legon Cities vs King Faisal [Monday]

Asante Kotoko sit top of the log with 36 points with a game in hand, with Bechem united sitting 2nd with 30 points while Great Olympics sit 3rd with 28 points.

WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone with 18, 16 and 11 points respectively.