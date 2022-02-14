Three persons have died in an accident on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta highway in the Ashanti Region.

A bus travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi burst a tyre.

Subsequently, the vehicle ran into a ditch at Akrokere Junction on the road on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The deceased – two females and a male – died on the spot.

According to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at Obuasi, the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AK 276–22, had 15 passengers on board.

Speaking to Adom News, the MTTD Divisional Commander, DSP George Owusu Aboagye, explained that the deceased and those injured have been sent to the Obuasi Government Hospital.

“Those who survived are still responding to treatment at the hospital,” he said.

He further told correspondent, Issac Normanyo, that the driver remains on the run.