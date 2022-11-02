The Ghana Police Service says it has taken notice of musician, Shatta Wale‘s allegations against his former manager, Bulldog over Fennec Okyere‘s death.

In a statement, the service indicated the musician, born Charles Nii Armah Junior, has been contacted and is cooperating on the matter.

Shatta Wale in a social media post in the early hours of Wednesday said he was willing to disclose what his former “employee” Bulldog told him about the demise of Mr Okyere.

The musician indicated he has information that will put Bulldog, born Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, into a tight corner.

In this regard, the Police are optimistic the new development from Shatta Wale will complement the ongoing investigation.

The statement comes after Kwaw Kese, whose manager was the deceased, reacting to the post, appealed to the Police to invite Shatta Wale and Bulldog.

Kwaw’s manager, Fennec Okyere, was killed at his Manet Gardens residence in March 2014 and at the time, Bulldog was named the prime suspect in the case.

He was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department in April for investigations as he was alleged to have threatened to kill Fennec.

But in January 2018 an Accra Central District Court set Bulldog free and cleared him of all murder charges. Kwaw Kese registered he wasn’t happy about the judgement.