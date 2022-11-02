Passport applicants in parts of the country remain frustrated in their quest to understand the delayed dates for the collection of passport booklets.

For months now, most passport applicants have had their application processes protracted, which according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is due to shortage of booklets.

Despite assurances to resolve the backlog of applications, some applicants in the Ashanti region continue to wait in queues at passport offices in anticipation of receiving their passports.

Some patrons at the Adum Passport Office shared their ordeal with Luv FM’s Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe.

Listen to some of their frustrations below:

