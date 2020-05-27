Artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says his verbal attacks on the late Fennec Okyere in the media were planned to uplift their brand as artiste managers.

According to him, the tantrums they threw at each other were aimed at promoting their artistes and also to remain relevant as managers.

The late Mr Okyere managed rapper Kwaw Kese until he was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence at Spintex in Accra. Bulldog also managed Shatta Wale then.

Meanwhile, after the death of Mr Okyere, Bulldog was tagged the prime suspect because he was one of the guys who threatened him in an interview on TV.

MORE:

Bulldog explained that before they went on radio, they agreed on the tangent for discussion whereby they will disagree with each other until the show ended.

He added that they had to update each other if any of them couldn’t make it up to the studio.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus said he opened up on this because people were not aware of all these that’s why they blamed him for killing Mr Okyere.

I had a friend Fennec Okyere who was also an artiste manager. They said I was the prime suspect when he was killed. We had a planned ‘beef’ to remain relevant as artistes managers but we were friends.

What we used to do was if we are going on radio, we discuss the tangent both sides will go so that we can attack each other and create a perception in the minds of the people.

Sometimes even when I’m not on the show he will attack me and later call me to tell me what transpired so that if I also appear on another show I can fire him too,” he said.