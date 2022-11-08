Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, believes that the Black Stars will reach the finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The West African country will be making its fourth appearance in the Mundial in Qatar later this month.

Ghana’s best performance in the history of the biggest football tournament came in 2010 in South Africa.

The four-time African champions became the third African side to play in the quarterfinal of the global showpiece.

After securing qualification at the expense of Nigeria in March, Ghana has been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

However, Mr Addo is optimistic the Black Stars will reach the finals of the Mundial.

“We plan to go as far as the final hopefully,” he told Citi Sports.

“Ghana is experienced at the World Cup now and I believe we [Ghana] will reach the final. I believe it from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Ghana will open its camp in Abu Dhabi on 10th November. Otto Addo, who is the head coach, will announce his final 26-man squad for the tournament before taking on Switzerland in their final preparatory game on November 17.

The Black Stars will arrive in Doha on November 19.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.