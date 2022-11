Police have arrested four suspects for their involvement in a violent land dispute at Gomoa Akramang in the Central Region.

The Police in a statement said the four suspects, Sumaila Ibrahim, Agbenyegah Kusavi, Kwame Nyarko and Samuel Eson, and a group from Gomoa Akramang attacked some persons who were working on a disputed parcel of land.

The attack resulted in the death of one person and injury to some others at Gomoa Akramang.

The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Items retrieved from the suspects include one pump-action gun, cutlasses, two live BB cartridges and three spent BB ammunitions.

The suspects were arraigned before the Awutu Breku District Magistrate Court on November 10, 2022 and have been remanded into Police custody to reappear on November 24.