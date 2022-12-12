Ghana’s capital, Accra experiences moderate earth tremor of magnitude 4.0 on Monday morning.

A moderate earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra Monday morning (December 12, 2022).

The epicenter was located in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.

The phenomenon which took place at 11:53 am local time (December 12, 2022), occurred two times in the space of five hours.

The first was experienced at 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana.

The Ghana Geological Survey Department (GSSD) has dispatched a team of experts have been dispatched to the epicenter to collect information.