The Black Queens of Ghana have left the shores of the country for their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier game against Guinea on Friday, July 14.

The team opened their training camp at the Accra Sports Stadium and held its final training session on Monday ahead of their departure with 21 players completing the full session.

The team is expected to be in Conakry later on Tuesday where they will continue their preparations ahead of the first-leg encounter on Friday.

Nora Hauptle, who is the head coach of the Black Queens, has named 24 players travelling to Guinea for the fixture.

Here is the full squad called up by the head coach: