Former President John Dramani Mahama has waded into the cartoon brouhaha which saw the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi trending on Twitter Tuesday.

The former President who did not comment directly on the George Floyd cantoon artwork – centre of the controversy – appeared to suggest that those criticising the NDC communicator were engaged in double standards.

READ ALSO:

Mr. Mahama, however, shared an artwork that reflects the violence that engulfed the Ayawaso bye-election with a commentary.

Below are Mr Mahama’s full posts:

A tale of two cartoons:



Sensitivity – Sensitivities (plural).



Definition: the quality or condition of being sensitive: feelings liable to be offended or hurt; sensibilities.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/dYokgdkRO7 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) June 4, 2020