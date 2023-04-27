Veteran gospel musician, Francis Amo, has revealed he used to be enslaved by the sins of the flesh before becoming a Minister of God.

Contributing to a discussion on cheating and involvement with multiple partners on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness, Francis Amo confessed he used to date three women at the same time.

Being unmarried at that time, he revealed he saw it as a luxury to have multiple women wrapped around his arms.

He recounted how he handled the situation one time when his side chick called while he was in the company of his serious girlfriend.

“I was with my madam when one of the extra girls called. I had to answer the call and speak casually. I could not even respond when she called me ‘baby’. I rushed the conversation and told her I would call later”.

As though that is not enough, Francis Amo said he had another girl whose contact he saved as Ham – a name of one of the sons of biblical Noah.

However, his plans to dribble his lovers failed when he was exposed by one of his side chicks.

In his defense, cheating is an attribute of every man, adding that no man can beat his chest and say he has not cheated before.

But, he was quick to add that he has grown to unlearn that stereotype and he is currently abiding by the principles of God as a married man

Additionally, he asserted that he has disciplined himself to overcome every lustful situation that presents itself as a distraction.

Watch video below:

