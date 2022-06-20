Latest reports indicate that over 1,000 households have been affected after heavy rains hit parts of the Central Region.

The rain, which started on Saturday afternoon, lasted several hours causing severe flooding in the Komenda-Edina Ebirem Municipality.

Although some households have survived the floods, the situation is getting worse in other areas.

Over 100 houses in Komenda flattened due to overflowing rivers. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/Z1R7HJmrut — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) June 19, 2022

JoyNews Kwadwo Nyarko reports that officials of NADMO have been at the scene to ascertain the impact of the floods as well as what help to offer victims.

According to Kwadwo Nyarko, over 1,000 houses have now been affected.

Komenda floods: One confirmed dead, many trapped and nearly 1,000 people affected. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/V1G2fmlRVO — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) June 19, 2022

Cecilia Dapaah

Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday said about 700 people have been displaced by the floods.

He said as an immediate measure, they have presented relief items to residents seeking shelter in schools and churches in the area.

“We presented them with mattresses, mosquito nets, food items and toiletries” the NADMO boss added.

Nana Agyemang Prempeh said they are still doing search and rescue assessment to know the number of affected persons to provide the needed support.