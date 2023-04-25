There were smiles when dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, met veteran gospel musicians Tagoe Sisters.

Ras Kuuku, who was a guest in the studios of Accra FM, tested his vocals with one of Tagoe Sisters’ banger, Fa Bibiara Ma No, unbeknownst of their presence in the studio.

His face lit with smiles when the twin sisters, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, walked in and joined him in chorusing the hook of the song.

They were appreciative of the gesture and rewarded Ras Kuuku with a hug.

The dancehall star described his colleagues as the best of the best and wished them well in their musical endeavor.

The video has come as a shock to netizens who least expected a ‘Rastafarian’ and Dancehall guru to rattle lyrics of a gospel track.

Watch video below: