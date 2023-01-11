Nana Aba Anamoah has become a household name due to her social media presence and career as a media personality as well as her control when it comes to speaking of the English language.

But one thing a lot of people are probably not privy to is her English name ‘Rosemond’.

The broadcaster, who is known by many to be of Fante descent, some time ago shocked fans with the announcement of her Ewe name, Mawuena which means God gives.

Giving further details about her private life and her upbringing on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Nana Aba revealed she was named Rosemond as a child.

She, however, said she stopped using the name in class two after she read two books which had the name in them.

“One was about a woman named Rosemond whose character was portrayed as a bad person and another about a dog called Rosy which is similar to Rosemond.

“So I was not happy and went home crying to my father to remove the name and upon persistence, he finally gave in and I stopped using the name,” she told host Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.