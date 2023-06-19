Widower of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter who lost her life while on a campaign tour with ex-President John Mahama at Assin Dansame in the Assin North Constituency has urged residents not to let his wife’s blood go to waste.

He has appealed to constituents to vote massively for the NDC in the forthcoming bye-election on June 27, 2023.

The widower, Yaw Sarfo, who is also an NDC branch executive, said his wife died painfully for the party she loved, hence, appealed to the leadership of the party to always honour his wife’s memory and loyalty.

“I advise that we are very careful during the upcoming bye-election so that we don’t lose any more life. Again, I appeal to residents to consider the painful death of my wife and vote massively for the NDC candidate, Gyakye Quayson to become the MP, so that when he’s in power he can also help take care of the children my wife has left behind,” he said.

Mrs Sarfo died in an accident on Saturday which left other supporters injured.

The accident caused the former President to suspend his campaign for two hours to visit the bereaved family and the injured persons.

