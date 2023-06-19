After careful deliberation and consideration, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has finally established its Vetting Committee, which will be responsible for examining and approving potential presidential aspirants seeking to lead the party for the 2024 general election.

The committee is expected to start work from July 3 to July 6, 2023.

So far, 11 aspiring presidential hopefuls have picked nomination forms with only two filing as at Friday, June 16, 2023.

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was the first to file after paying GH¢300,000, followed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday.

According to Article 10(3)(F) of the NPP’s constitution, the Vetting Committee will consist of a range of members chosen from different directorates of the party.

The committee is made up of appointed statutory members, the Chairpersons of Standing Committees of the National Council, three members selected by the National Council, and representatives from other important sectors of the NPP.

Heading the Vetting Committee will be esteemed Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

With his deep understanding of political affairs and commitment to the NPP’s principles, Prof. Oquaye is expected to lead the committee with unparalleled efficiency and fairness.

Joining Prof. Oquaye on the committee are two other distinguished individuals who have been carefully chosen for their abilities and dedication to the party. Mrs. Fio Ahwireng, Board Member, Ghana Revenue Authority and Madam Rita Asobayire, Second National Vice Chairperson have both proven themselves to be valuable assets to the NPP and will contribute greatly to the vetting process.

In addition to these three members, the Vetting Committee has selected individuals to represent specific areas of importance within the NPP. They include Benjamin Sekyere Abankwa, Chairman of the Finance Committee; Lawyer Frank Davies, Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Matters; Lord Commey, Chairman of Organisational Committee; O.B. Amoah, Chairman of Research; and Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Chairman of Disciplinary Committee.

Hackman Owusu Agyemang, a renowned member and Chairman of the National Council of Elders, will also play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of the vetting process.

The establishment of the Vetting Committee marks an important step forward for the NPP as it prepares for upcoming elections and seeks to strengthen its internal structures.

With a diverse and dedicated team at the helm, the committee is expected to conduct thorough assessments of potential candidates, ensuring that only the most competent and loyal individuals are given the opportunity to stand on the NPP ticket.

The Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, is a secretary of the committee.

According to the revised timetable of the party, vetting of prospective presidential aspirant(s) will take place from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Submission of the Vetting Committee’s Report to the National Council through the General Secretary will take place on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Steering Committee Meeting (Publication of Vetting Report), Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Submission of petitions if any, to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14, 2023.

The National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) sitting, July 17–18, 2023.

National Council and NEC Meeting, Thursday, July 20, 2023, with publication of list of qualified presidential aspirants on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The NPP is confident that the Vetting Committee will carry out its duties diligently, upholding the democratic ideals and principles of transparency and fairness that the party values.

As the vetting process begins, the NPP remains committed to delivering competent and dedicated leaders who will work tirelessly to serve the interests of the party and the nation as a whole.