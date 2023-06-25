

The Director of the National Democratic Congress’ International Relations Directorate believes that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has more to lose than the NDC in the upcoming bye-election in the Assin North Constituency.

According to Alex Segbefia, the NPP is working to ensure that the candidate for the NDC, Gyakye Quayson does not have a fair campaign process heading towards the bye-election.

This, he said, has rather created a sympathy value for him.

“For me, the NPP has more to lose than we do. Yes, it was our seat but they have actually created a sympathy value for Gyakye Quayson because they have created the impression that they are doing everything to ensure that he doesn’t have a fair election process,” he said on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday.

The former MP for the Assin North constituency was stripped off his status after a court ruling indicated that he had contested the seat while bearing dual citizenship, an identity with which one cannot occupy a government position, according to the constitution.

For the determination of the case, the court has also ruled that the case will be heard on daily basis.

Mr Segbefia said although the court is allowed to use its discretion to set dates for case hearings, there are a lot of people in remand who have not yet had their cases heard but the court rather seems more interested in the case of Mr Quayson.

“No one takes away the discretion a court has to set dates. As often as possible, yes. But ethically or even morally, how many are sitting in remand who have not seen a court rule for over a year? They don’t have rights to quickly have their cases heard?” he expressed.

According to Mr Segbefia, the court’s posture reveals a level of interference by the executive body, and has warned that it could create a problem for the country.