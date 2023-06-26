The Assin North by-election in Ghana’s Central region is anticipated to witness an unexpected twist, courtesy of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, a prominent figure within the community, will challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with fervor.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and leader of LPG, expressed his confidence in the underdog status of their candidate, Bernice Sefenu.

Despite skeptics writing her off well in advance of Tuesday’s by-election, Akpaloo stated that their extensive campaign efforts in Assin North have yielded promising signs of victory for the LPG.

Akpaloo further emphasized that although both the NDC and NPP are attempting to sway voters with monetary incentives, the LPG remains unfazed, as the people have already made up their minds.

He urged the electorate to collect such offerings wisely and vote for the LPG candidate, emphasizing the party’s commitment to development.

Addressing rumors of NPP sponsorship to undermine the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, Akpaloo firmly refuted such claims, asserting that the LPG operates independently with its own resources.

As the stage is set for Tuesday’s by-election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has conducted the ballot drawing, with Charles Opoku representing the NPP in the first position, followed by LPG candidate Bernice Enyonam Sefenu in the second spot, and NDC candidate James Gyakye Quayson securing the third position on the ballot paper.