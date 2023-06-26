On June 23, 2023, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) celebrated the successful graduation of 1,000 young men and women as Prison Office Assistants at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons, bringing the total number of recruits to 1,500 when combined with the previous 500.

The event was marked by a short parade, where Mr. Kofi Baah Agyepong, the CEO of YEA, expressed his satisfaction with the agency’s progress in reducing unemployment in Ghana and supporting President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision.

Mr. Agyepong proudly announced that the YEA had successfully recruited 15,000 Community Police Assistants (CPAs), 6,000 Community Health Workers (CHWs), 1,500 Prison Office Assistants, 6,000 Insurance Traders in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission, 4,000 farm workers in the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, 45,000 sanitation workers, and numerous other job opportunities through partnerships with the private sector.

These achievements exemplify the YEA’s dedication to creating employment and addressing the country’s unemployment challenge.

Furthermore, Mr. Agyepong emphasized the YEA’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its beneficiaries.

He proudly declared that as of June 23, 2023, all beneficiary allowances had been disbursed without any outstanding payments.

In an effort to facilitate the transition of YEA beneficiaries into mainstream services, the agency has engaged with the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, and Ghana Health Service.

Recruits with vocational and technical skills will be absorbed by the Police and Prisons, while qualified Community Health Workers will have the opportunity to enroll in various Nursing Schools across the country through the support of the Ghana Health Service.

While acknowledging these significant accomplishments, Mr. Agyepong stressed that the YEA remains committed to its mission.

The agency will continue to explore innovative and sustainable approaches to create more opportunities for the youth and secure their future.

