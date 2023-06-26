Black Meteors’ coach, Ibrahim Tanko, voiced his deep frustration following his team’s concession of two late goals in their opening match of 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Congo on Sunday.

Despite securing a commanding 3-0 lead in the second half, the Black Meteors allowed their opponents to swiftly score two goals, dangerously close to equalizing the match.

Tanko expressed his anger during the post-match interview, lamenting his players’ inability to effectively manage the game and preserve their lead. “I am incredibly furious with my players. How could we allow the match to slip away like this?” he exclaimed.

The coach emphasized that his players appeared to have forgotten the significance of the tournament, expressing disappointment in their lack of concentration during the closing stages of the game.

Tanko highlighted the importance of improved focus and game management for the upcoming matches in the competition. “We will remind them of the objectives we must achieve and the significance of our presence here,” he asserted, underlining the necessity of maintaining a strong mindset and discipline on the field.

Despite his frustrations, Tanko acknowledged the positive aspects of his team’s performance, particularly praising the wingers for their creativity displayed in the attacking phases of the game. “I was pleased with the creativity demonstrated by our wingers.”

Ghana, currently leading their group, is set to face Morocco on Tuesday in their second Group A match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.