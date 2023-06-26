Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have recently joined forces to combat transborder organized crimes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The collaborative effort culminated in a three-day Cyber Peer Exchange Programme hosted by the EFCC in Nigeria, with participation from West African neighboring countries.

The primary objective of the exchange program was to enhance regional collaboration and cooperation in the fight against cybercrime and other serious organized crimes.

It also aimed to facilitate the sharing of best practices and the discussion of existing challenges related to regional cooperation mechanisms for effectively combating cybercrime and other serious organized crimes.

The signing ceremony for the MOU took place at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, with Chairman AbdulKarim Chukkol emphasizing the importance of operationalizing the agreement.

He acknowledged that a previous MOU had been signed in 2019 but had not been put into action. He assured that this new MOU would not remain a mere document and pledged his commitment to full implementation.

Additionally, Chukkol expressed the EFCC’s readiness to collaborate at any level, both formally and informally, to ensure the success of the partnership.

Furthermore, Chukkol encouraged the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) of Ghana to adopt the positive aspects learned during the program to strengthen its ongoing efforts.

He emphasized the necessity of cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, including asset forfeiture, cybercrime investigation, and prosecution.

He concluded by reiterating the EFCC’s determination to pursue criminals relentlessly, regardless of their location, highlighting their motto of “we will get you anywhere, anytime.”

The Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), expressed gratitude to the EFCC for organizing the peer exchange program.

She conveyed her team’s eagerness to collaborate with the EFCC in transforming the operations of EOCO.

Addo-Danquah assured the Acting Chair of the EFCC that EOCO would diligently implement the strategies put forth by the EFCC to combat crime and elevate EOCO’s reputation on the global stage.

She emphasized the importance of operationalizing the MOU and avoiding a situation where everyone’s time is wasted.

Addo-Danquah pledged EOCO’s commitment to seek clarification and guidance from the EFCC when necessary, emphasizing their determination to implement the agreed-upon measures.

The three-day Cyber Peer Exchange Programme was made possible by the sponsorship of GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development Programme, co-funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).