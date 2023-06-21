The court has set June 23 to rule on whether the James Gyakye Quayson trial should be put on hold or not.

The embattled MP is permitted to miss the hearing on that day.

Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, who fixed the date, said Mr Quayson could chose not to attend proceedings on the date set for the ruling.

Filed by lawyers for Quayson, the motion was praying the court, which had earlier fixed June 20, 21 and 23 to continue the criminal trial, to have the case rather continued after the Assin-North election.

In the motion, Quayson’s lawyers argued that hearing the case on the said dates would hamper Quayson’s chances in the elections.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata added that by offering himself as a candidate for elections, his client, was on a national assignment.