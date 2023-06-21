The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini, is organising free extra classes for the 2023 BECE candidates in the constituency.

According to him, this is to enable the candidates prepare adequately for their examinations.

The exercise, which started on Saturday, June 10, will continue until the students are done with their exams.

The subjects to be taught include Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science and Social Studies.

The centres for the classes are Bishop R/C, Choggu, Kanviller R/C, St Augustine, Nyanshegu and Fou Matariya JHS.

Mr Suhuyini in a media interview said education is key on his transformation agenda for the constituency.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker recently made donations to some artisans in the constituency.

The items donated included vulganising machine, industrial sewing machines, welding machine and carpentry tools.

Other items were glass cutting machines, masonry tools, steel bending tools, car washing machines, and grass mowing tools.

He also commissioned an ultra-modern 10-seater public toilet facility for the people of Kalpohini, a community in the Tamale-North Constituency.

He also donated two brand new motorbikes to selected persons in the constituency.