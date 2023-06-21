Executive Director of Ghana Museums, Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah, has commended government’s effort and investment in improving the tourism sector.

According to him, in the next few months renovations will be carried out at various tourist and heritage sites.

“In the next few months to come, there’s going to be a lot of changes in most of these tourist and heritage sites we have in our country. President Akufo-Addo’s vision is to see tourism become the number 1 in GDP so attention is being given to the sector.

“The entire world’s attention has been drawn to tourism and in West Africa, Ghana is the number one destination in tourism. If we do the right things, we will get the attention across the world. More people in the country will boost businesses.”

He revealed that a modern museum in Cape Coast will be built soon.

“We’re about to build a modern museum in Cape Coast Castle slavery museum. Tourism boosts the country’s economy which reduces the burden on government.”

Last year, President Akufo-Addo, said his government, since coming into office in 2017, has put in place measures and initiatives which have resulted in the construction of a thriving tourism economy in the country.

He indicated that government wants to use tourism as an effective tool for economic transformation, which will help to create jobs and prosperity for the people.

According to him, government, with the support of international partners, will invest heavily in key tourism attractions, which will, in turn, boost tourist arrivals this year and beyond.

