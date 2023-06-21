In a remarkable act of compassion, Reindolf Botchway, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Damcity TV and a blogger, recently encountered a young school girl in need of a new uniform.

He called upon his online community for support, and the response was overwhelming. On June 20, 2023, Mr Botchway and his team visited the girl’s home and presented essential items to support her education and well-being.



The power of community



Prompted by the girl’s plight, Mr Botchway appealed to his followers and kind-hearted individuals to help provide her with a new school uniform.

The community responded with incredible generosity, offering financial donations and other forms of assistance. Their collective effort highlighted the transformative power of community support.



A visit filled with joy



Accompanied by his team and Madam Peace Kwao, Mr Botchway visited the young girl to fulfill his promise which was made possible my kindhearted individuals.

The visit aimed to bring hope and happiness into her life.



Comprehensive support package



During the visit, Mr Botchway presented to the girl’s father with two sets of materials for new school uniforms. Additionally, she received a years’ worth of sanitary pads donated by Mawu Klenam Foundation, a school bag, and a monetary contribution of 1,000 Ghana cedis to support her education.



Conclusion



“We will like to use this opportunity to thank all donors for supporting our dear little sister. May God replenish every money you committed to bringing smiles to her and the family. God bless you. Your donations have made it possible to provide five more students with new uniforms. We will update you soon,” the CEO and his team noted.